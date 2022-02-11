W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.18-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.180-$5.300 EPS.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.