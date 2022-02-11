W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

