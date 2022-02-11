Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

