WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $23.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKME. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

NASDAQ WKME opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.