Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE:DIS opened at $152.16 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.81.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walt Disney stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

