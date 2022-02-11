Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €39.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €39.00 ($44.83) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.48) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.13) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.36) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.50 ($41.95).

ETR JEN opened at €32.22 ($37.03) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($24.85) and a 12 month high of €37.80 ($43.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

