Warburg Research Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.22 ($27.84).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €25.20 ($28.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.35. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.