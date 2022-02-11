Warburg Research Reiterates “€32.30” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.13) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.03) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.33) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.53) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.12 ($31.17).

Shares of ARL opened at €29.56 ($33.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -34.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €17.86 ($20.53) and a twelve month high of €30.20 ($34.71).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

