Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 273.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.