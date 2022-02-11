WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €52.40 ($60.23) and last traded at €52.70 ($60.57). Approximately 6,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.90 ($60.80).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($73.56) target price on shares of WashTec in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $722.64 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.54 and a 200-day moving average of €54.52.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

