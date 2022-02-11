Waste Management, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.17. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

