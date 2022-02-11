Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SLV stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

