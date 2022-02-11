Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Partners Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PTRS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.