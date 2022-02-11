Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $61.22. 1,706,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

