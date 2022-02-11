Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 684.9% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weidai stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 44,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Weidai has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

