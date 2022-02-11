Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $48.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $355.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 15,578.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 108,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

