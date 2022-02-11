West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $36,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,128,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

NYSE WFG traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.39. 6,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

