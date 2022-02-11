West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 0.7% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.28. 168,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,638% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

