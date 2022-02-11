Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,560 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 378,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 72.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRACU stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

