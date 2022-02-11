Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,946,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OPA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.