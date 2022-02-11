Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 828 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

