Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of KIII opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

