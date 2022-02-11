Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $2.35. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

