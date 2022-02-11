Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of WU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 230,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,005. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

