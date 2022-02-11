WHALE Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and $1.37 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00017985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

