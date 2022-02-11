Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

