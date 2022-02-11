Whiteheart Price Reaches $360.79 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $360.79 or 0.00846557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $41,138.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

