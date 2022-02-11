Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $10.21. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 260,468 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

