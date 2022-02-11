WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 0.7%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.07. 41,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 30,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
