WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 0.7%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.07. 41,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 30,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WidePoint by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

