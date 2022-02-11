William Blair Comments on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $226.58 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

