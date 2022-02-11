William Blair Weighs in on Assurant, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Assurant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.39. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

