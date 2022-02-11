Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Shares of WING stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

