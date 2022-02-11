Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($71.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,178.45 ($70.03).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,867 ($65.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,347.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,639.98. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.66).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.68), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($616,768.09).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

