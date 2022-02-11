Wolfe Research Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.
Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,517,000 after buying an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
