Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

