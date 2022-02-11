XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

