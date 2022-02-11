XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. XYO has a total market cap of $288.28 million and $6.80 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102379 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.