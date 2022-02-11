Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.87. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 372,454 shares.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of C$154.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
