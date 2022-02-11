yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,987.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $708,223.81 and $23,987.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.64 or 0.06953208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.17 or 0.99985566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006216 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

