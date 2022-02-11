Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON YCA opened at GBX 330 ($4.46) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £606.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.93.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

