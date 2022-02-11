Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Yelp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Yelp stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yelp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

