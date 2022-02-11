Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. Yelp has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yelp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

