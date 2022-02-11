Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 199,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.71.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.