Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 258,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

