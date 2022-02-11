Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 127,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

