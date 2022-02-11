Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report sales of $73.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.30 million and the highest is $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

