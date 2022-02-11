Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report sales of $73.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.30 million and the highest is $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

