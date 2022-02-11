Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $12.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. Cable One reported earnings per share of $9.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $48.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $48.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304 shares of company stock worth $550,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,551.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,643.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,803.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a one year low of $1,448.14 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.