Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) will announce earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.93 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

