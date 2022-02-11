Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report $23.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.45 million to $41.40 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $47.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $67.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. 2,704,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.