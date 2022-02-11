Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

